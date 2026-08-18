Princess Eugenie Reveals Her Baby's Name And It's More Than A Tribute To The Late Queen

The British royal family expanded this summer as Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their third child. Following royal tradition, the official announcement was made by Buckingham Palace, saying that the baby girl was "born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6:20 pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal." Two weeks later, Eugenie finally revealed her daughter's name. "We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank," the princess wrote on Instagram. She went on to explain that her daughter was "[n]amed after three people we love and admire past and present, including her Great-Grandmother who we hold close in our hearts."

Eugenie was referring, of course, to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who undoubtedly would have been delighted to have met her 15th great-grandchild. Little Adelaide is also the seventh of the queen's great-grandchildren to be so honored: Isla Phillips, Princess Charlotte, Lena Tindall, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, and Athena Mapelli Mozzi all have Elizabeth as a middle name. Princess Lilibet, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was given the queen's pet nickname.

The new arrival's other two names also pay tribute to royals past and present. Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV, enjoyed great popularity in her lifetime. Adelaide is also the name of a Portuguese saint, which makes it doubly appropriate for the Brooksbanks, who make their second home in Portugal. Annina, from the Italian for "little Anne," is thought to be a nod to Eugenie's aunt Anne, the Princess Royal. Now the question remains: Will the newest palace member inspire moms across the pond?