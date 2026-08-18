Princess Eugenie Reveals Her Baby's Name And It's More Than A Tribute To The Late Queen
The British royal family expanded this summer as Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their third child. Following royal tradition, the official announcement was made by Buckingham Palace, saying that the baby girl was "born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6:20 pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal." Two weeks later, Eugenie finally revealed her daughter's name. "We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank," the princess wrote on Instagram. She went on to explain that her daughter was "[n]amed after three people we love and admire past and present, including her Great-Grandmother who we hold close in our hearts."
Eugenie was referring, of course, to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who undoubtedly would have been delighted to have met her 15th great-grandchild. Little Adelaide is also the seventh of the queen's great-grandchildren to be so honored: Isla Phillips, Princess Charlotte, Lena Tindall, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, and Athena Mapelli Mozzi all have Elizabeth as a middle name. Princess Lilibet, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was given the queen's pet nickname.
The new arrival's other two names also pay tribute to royals past and present. Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV, enjoyed great popularity in her lifetime. Adelaide is also the name of a Portuguese saint, which makes it doubly appropriate for the Brooksbanks, who make their second home in Portugal. Annina, from the Italian for "little Anne," is thought to be a nod to Eugenie's aunt Anne, the Princess Royal. Now the question remains: Will the newest palace member inspire moms across the pond?
We might begin to see more little Adelaides in America
Names have a way of coming in and out of fashion over periods of time. The Herberts of a century ago give way to the Olivers and Liams; Marys and Jennifers are replaced by Sophias and Emmas. Celebrities and media can certainly influence baby name trends; we may even see a lot of fantasy-inspired baby boy names like Xaden and Fiyero in years to come. But parents in the United States seem reluctant to adopt some of the current British royal names, particularly when it comes to girls. True, Charlotte ranks at No. 3 in the Social Security Administration's list of baby names of the 2020s, and Elizabeth is a respectable No. 15, but Beatrice and Eugenie don't even crack the top 200. Where will Adelaide fall in the standings in years to come?
The German name meaning "nobility" has never truly had a heyday in America, but it began to gain attention around 2005 when old-fashioned names came back in vogue. Since then, it's bobbed up and down the popularity scale, hitting the No. 289 spot in 2025. The softer-sounding vintage "A" names, like Adalyn, Amelia, and Ava, may simply be more appealing to American ears. Over here, the name could be less associated with a beloved queen and more with Miss Adelaide, the nightclub performer in "Guys and Dolls" who can't get her fiance Nathan Detroit to the altar. Yet the arrival of the littlest royal might change all that, especially if she grows up to become as popular worldwide as her great-grandma or the late Princess Diana.