9 Fabled, Fantasy-Inspired Boy Names For Your Little Hero

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Are you pregnant with a future hero — a magical warrior, dragon rider, or Jedi knight? Fantasy lovers dream of going on epic adventures like their favorite characters, and now is your chance to pass on your love of the genre with your future baby. If you want to give your baby boy a name with major main character energy, then you can't go wrong with one of these fantasy-inspired boy names from some of our favorite stories.

Names are powerful, and giving your son one of these monikers signifies that you hope they embody the same sense of bravery, daring, and a fighting spirit (for good, of course). Plus, they are unique and often lead to super cute nicknames that would be perfect for your baby. From subtle head nods to obvious references and fantasy heroes from books and movies, check out some of our favorite, fabled baby boy names.