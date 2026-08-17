9 Fabled, Fantasy-Inspired Boy Names For Your Little Hero
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Are you pregnant with a future hero — a magical warrior, dragon rider, or Jedi knight? Fantasy lovers dream of going on epic adventures like their favorite characters, and now is your chance to pass on your love of the genre with your future baby. If you want to give your baby boy a name with major main character energy, then you can't go wrong with one of these fantasy-inspired boy names from some of our favorite stories.
Names are powerful, and giving your son one of these monikers signifies that you hope they embody the same sense of bravery, daring, and a fighting spirit (for good, of course). Plus, they are unique and often lead to super cute nicknames that would be perfect for your baby. From subtle head nods to obvious references and fantasy heroes from books and movies, check out some of our favorite, fabled baby boy names.
Skywalker from 'Star Wars'
You've heard of babies named Luke, Leia, Ben, and Rey, based on the George Lucas-created "Star Wars" series. And those are great, but did you know you could give your baby the much more obvious, Jedi-inspired name of Skywalker instead? Skywalker means "one who walks in the sky" and is the last name of Luke Skywalker, of course. You could always call him "Sky" or "Walker" for a nickname.
Xaden from 'Fourth Wing'
Got a future dragon rider on your hands? You can't go wrong with Xaden, named after the fearless Xaden Riorson. The wingleader of the Fourth Wing from the book series by Rebecca Yarros is dark, dangerous, and fearlessly devoted to those he loves. The name Xaden became more popular in 2024, likely influenced by this epic series, and is a modern version of "Zayden" or "Zaden." Plus, having an "X" in the name just makes this name feel so much cooler.
Fiyero from 'Wicked'
With Jonathan Bailey making Prince Fiyero from "Wicked" cool again, you can't go wrong with passing on his character's name to the next generation. Fiyero is the prince who dated Galinda (Glinda later in the film), and eventually fell in love with Elphaba in the musical-turned-two-film-feature. His name comes from the Italian word "fiero," which carries meanings like "proud" and "bold." Fiyero is confident, caring, and oh-so-charming, and bestowing a moniker like this on your little one will hopefully inspire the same traits.
Bastian from 'The NeverEnding Story'
Many of us grew up watching "The NeverEnding Story," an epic tale of an ancient book discovered by a boy named Bastian Balthazar Bux, and the amazing world of Fantastica that he ultimately enters to save. Based on the novel by Michael Ende, this story (and its brave hero) is still popular decades later, which is why Bastian makes for such a great baby name. Bastian is Greek and is a shortened version of Sebastian, although it can stand as its own, like naming your child Liam instead of William.
Odysseus from 'The Odyssey'
Odysseus might sound strange at first, but with the popularity of Greek mythology resurging after Matt Damon's turn as Odysseus in the 2026 film, "The Odyssey," this name may once again be a popular choice. The Greek name means "angry man," which might not be so good for a baby. However, the character popularized by Homer was smart, strong, and confident. He may have been a little flawed, but who isn't? Plus, you can call your baby boy Ody for short, which is just so cute.
Indiana from 'Indiana Jones'
Give your baby an instantly recognizable moniker after a timeless fantasy hero: Indiana Jones! The name Indiana means "land of the Indians," and everyone knows it for the character Harrison Ford played in the "Indiana Jones" movies over the years. In addition to being snarky and funny, Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones, Jr. was adventurous and heroic — and any baby would be honored to have his name. (Just be sure to keep him away from spiders!)
Rhysand from 'A Court of Thorns and Roses'
Rhysand is a newer fantasy name, from Sarah J. Maas' "A Court of Thorns and Roses." This High Lord and ruler of the Night Court is handsome, arrogant, and dangerous — the perfect bad boy combination. This name has Welsh origins and means "enthusiasm" or "ardor," and it's perfect for readers as obsessed with this book as we are. The best part? The nickname Rhys (pronounced like Reese) is the cutest ever for a baby boy.
Tobias from 'Divergent'
Tobias is a Biblical name meaning "God is good," but it is also used for fantasy characters. Tobias, nicknamed Four, was played by Theo James in "Divergent," based on the book of the same name by Veronica Roth. It's also the name of Severus Snape's father in the "Harry Potter" series, Tobias Snape. It's a more subtle heroic name that is timeless and feels unique at the same time.
Griffin or Gryffin from 'Harry Potter'
Your baby may not be "The Chosen One" like Harry Potter, but he is your chosen one — and deserves a brave name like Griffin. A griffin is a magical creature that looks like an eagle with legs of a lion (and is also in "The Chronicles of Narnia," btw!). Of Welsh and Irish origin, Griffin means "lord" or "prince." You could also spell it Gryffin, which is Greek and means "hooked nose" — plus, it's a shortened version of Gryffindor, a Hogwarts house known for its bravery and courage.