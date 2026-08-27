When Can Babies Sleep With A Blanket? Here's What Pediatricians Say

When our family was expecting, a friend gifted us the most beautiful hand-embroidered set of sheets, blankets, bumpers, and throws — all featuring bears to fit our nursery's theme. I set them up in the crib not 24 hours after the shower, but shortly thereafter, my bubble was burst when I learned that babies can't actually sleep with blankets — at least not until they reach 12 months old, with a few specific growth markers checked off.

"More important than age, infants must possess certain developmental milestones in order to get themselves out of a compromised situation with a blanket," explained Dr. Karen Klawitter, a pediatrician at Community Health Northwest Florida and JustAnswer contributor. "Infants and toddlers must be able to roll over both ways easily, push up to their knees, and get to a sitting position on their own."

Introducing a blanket before the baby is developmentally prepared could potentially lead to sudden unexpected infant death (SUID). The most commonly reported form of SUID is sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS — the No. 1 cause of death in babies nationwide. Dr. Angela Cabarcas, a pediatrician with Bluebird Kids Health, explained: "Blankets pose a risk of suffocation and strangulation in infants. To prevent sudden infant death syndrome or accidental deaths from suffocation or strangulation, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all infants sleep in their own sleep space on a firm, flat mattress without any soft materials present in the crib (i.e. no blankets, stuffed toys, pillows, bumpers)."