10 Baby Girl Names Inspired By U.S. States

With America's historic 250th birthday barely in the rearview mirror, it's a great time to consider a patriotic-themed name for your baby girl on the way. Maybe you're looking for a baby name you don't hear every day, or perhaps you'd like to honor your own birthplace or a vacation area that holds special memories. Sure, you could go with Phoenix, Brooklyn, Charlotte, or Savannah, but why limit yourself to a city when you could name your daughter after one of the actual 50 states?

The trend has caught on in the celebrity world: Reese Witherspoon named her youngest child Tennessee James as a tribute to the state where she grew up. Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, was named for a character in one of his favorite films. And, of course, we can't forget the OG Indiana Jones. We don't care that Indy named himself after the family dog, and neither do Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix, who chose that name for their son.

Not every state name translates well onto a birth certificate; don't expect a surge in little Ohios or Illinoises (Illini?) anytime soon. But others are terrific, either kept as is, or tweaked slightly to suit your style. Here are 10 possibilities that will offer some naming inspiration.