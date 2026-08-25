10 Baby Girl Names Inspired By U.S. States
With America's historic 250th birthday barely in the rearview mirror, it's a great time to consider a patriotic-themed name for your baby girl on the way. Maybe you're looking for a baby name you don't hear every day, or perhaps you'd like to honor your own birthplace or a vacation area that holds special memories. Sure, you could go with Phoenix, Brooklyn, Charlotte, or Savannah, but why limit yourself to a city when you could name your daughter after one of the actual 50 states?
The trend has caught on in the celebrity world: Reese Witherspoon named her youngest child Tennessee James as a tribute to the state where she grew up. Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, was named for a character in one of his favorite films. And, of course, we can't forget the OG Indiana Jones. We don't care that Indy named himself after the family dog, and neither do Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix, who chose that name for their son.
Not every state name translates well onto a birth certificate; don't expect a surge in little Ohios or Illinoises (Illini?) anytime soon. But others are terrific, either kept as is, or tweaked slightly to suit your style. Here are 10 possibilities that will offer some naming inspiration.
Georgia
If you already know your little girl will be as sweet as an Atlanta peach, this is the name for you. The 13th original colony was named for King George II, but today, it has more associations with Southern hospitality. Harry Connick Jr., Zac Brown, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, and Harrison Ford are among the celebrities who have chosen this name for their daughters. The moniker ranks at No. 138 on the Social Security Administration's top names of the 2020s, making it uncommon enough that your little Georgia won't be one of five in her class.
Maine
Strong and straightforward as the New England coast itself, Maine makes a unique name for a girl destined to weather all storms and rise above all challenges. The name is thought to have originated with English settlers who called the area the "main" or "mainland," separate from the surrounding islands. You could use the spelling Mayne to make the name look trendier, or use Augusta — Maine's capital — as a middle name.
Carolina
Despite its original meaning — it's French for "free man" — Carolina is a totally feminine baby name and, if you want to get technical, it's the name of two states. Carolina is also one of the more flexible of the state names: it can be pronounced either the American way or the European way (Car-oh-LEE-nah). You'll also get a variety of nicknames to choose from: Carol, Caro, Carrie, Lina, or Carly.
Virginia
If you're torn between a baby name fit for a princess and one that reflects America, this is the one for you. The birthplace of eight presidents, Virginia was first colonized by Sir Walter Raleigh, who named the area after Queen Elizabeth I. (She was known as "the Virgin Queen" for her lifelong refusal to marry.) Along with Georgia, this name has been used for girls often enough that it doesn't scream "road map." Nickname options include Ginny and Ginger.
Dakota
No, you don't have to specify which Dakota your daughter is named for; the name in both cases is taken from a Native American word meaning "friend" or "ally." The actresses Dakota Fanning and Dakota Johnson have helped make the name as popular among girls as boys. Dakota evokes images of unspoiled wilderness and the hardy people who explored it, which makes it a natural for the child of an outdoorsy family.
Louisiana
If you grew up near the Louisiana bayous, or if you always spend Mardi Gras enjoying fresh beignets at New Orleans' Café du Monde, naming your daughter after the Pelican State is a natural decision. You can either go with the full state name, or try a variation such as Louise Ann, Louisa Anne, Lou Anne, or Louanna. Another option, especially if your family has cultural roots, is a Creole-inspired name such as Cécile, Aurelia, Irene, or Regina.
Arizona
Once popular as a name choice in the late 19th century, Arizona has dropped off in trendiness since then, meaning it's long overdue for a comeback. For a girl, the name lends itself well to nicknames like Ari, Zona, and Zoni, or pick from the long list of names starting with "Ari": Aria, Ariana, Ariella, Ariel, or Arista, to name just a few.
Rhode Island
If you have fond memories of summers at Colt State Park (like the girl pictured here) or admiring the Gilded Age mansions of Newport, then consider naming your daughter after the smallest state. Since the word "Rhode" is an Anglicized version of the Dutch word for "red," it would be especially fitting for an auburn-haired lass. For a more feminine-sounding option, try Rhodie or Rhody (the state's unofficial nickname is "Little Rhodie"), Rhoda, or Rose (Rhoda is Greek for "rose").
Pennsylvania
The Keystone State holds special meaning not only to people who grew up there, but also for American history buffs who appreciate Pennsylvania's role in our country's founding, in the Civil War, and other important events. You might not want to lay the entire name on your baby girl, but try using it as a springboard to more traditional options: Penny, Penn, Penelope, Penina (Hebrew for "pearl"), or Sylvia (the "sylvania" part of the name means "of the woods").
Montana
Enough time has passed since Miley Cyrus' TV heyday that you shouldn't hear too many Hannah Montana references if you select this adventurous name for your daughter. Laurence Fishburne, Steven Seagal, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom all named their girls Montana, and Woody Harrelson used it as his daughter's middle name. But if you don't want to go the literal route, you could opt for a similar-sounding choice like Montelle, Monti, Montie, Tana, or Tanner.