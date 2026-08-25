Can You Eat A Hot Dog When Pregnant?
Since most women enjoy certain foods over others during pregnancy, the never-ending list of preferred snacks and meals widely ranges from watermelon and pickles to french fries and hot dogs. Speaking of which, if you're pregnant and wondering whether or not you can still chow down on a hot dog dressed in all your favorite toppings, the answer isn't as definitive as you may think. Fortunately, eating an occasional hot dog during pregnancy is usually safe as long as it has been cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reassures.
The primary risk associated with eating hot dogs while pregnant is contracting a foodborne illness called listeriosis. Listeria is a tricky bacteria because it can not only be found in raw meat and dairy, but it can also grow in refrigerated processed meats. If contracted, listeriosis causes flu-like symptoms including fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. More importantly, the CDC warns that pregnant women are 10 times more at risk of developing listeriosis because their immune systems are naturally suppressed. This poses a severe threat to unborn babies, as listeriosis can also cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature delivery.
Therefore, while you can eat a hot dog as long as it's cooked properly — the heat will kill listeria as long as the temperature is 165 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the meat — you also want to make sure your refrigerator is kept at a cool 38 degrees Fahrenheit for proper food storage. Also, for extra precaution, avoid leaving hot dogs at room temperature for more than two hours before heating, and always make sure to wash your hands before and after meal prep.
Another reason to rethink eating hot dogs while pregnant
Another reason you may want to avoid hot dogs during pregnancy has to do with their ingredients. Most standard hot dogs are made with beef, pork, seasonings, and chemical-based preservatives known as sodium nitrates and nitrites. Both products are forms of salt used to preserve cured, pre-packaged meat products, yet they pose health risks when ingested in large quantities. For instance, some research has linked high doses of nitrates over time to cancer in the colon, as well as thyroid disease. High levels have also been linked to fetal development issues and anemia in pregnant mothers.
While nitrates are naturally occurring in healthy foods like broccoli and spinach, processed meats can contain added nitrates and nitrates that may form nitrosamines. Some nitrosamines are carcinogenic and may form when cured meats are cooked at exceedingly high temperatures. Experts generally recommend limiting how many processed meats, like hot dogs, you eat. And while you may think uncured hot dogs are a healthier option, they still contain naturally occurring nitrates from different preservatives, like celery juice.
While experts say an occasional hot dog is safe (as long as it's heated properly) to satisfy those salty food cravings while pregnant, you can also opt for options like veggie-based hot dogs or chicken sausage links. Just make sure to cook these meats until they're steaming hot and check the labels to ensure they don't have any added synthetic nitrates or nitrites. Even better, try to consume more of the best protein-rich foods worth eating during pregnancy, such as Greek yogurt and cooked lentils.