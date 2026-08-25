Can You Eat A Hot Dog When Pregnant?

Since most women enjoy certain foods over others during pregnancy, the never-ending list of preferred snacks and meals widely ranges from watermelon and pickles to french fries and hot dogs. Speaking of which, if you're pregnant and wondering whether or not you can still chow down on a hot dog dressed in all your favorite toppings, the answer isn't as definitive as you may think. Fortunately, eating an occasional hot dog during pregnancy is usually safe as long as it has been cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reassures.

The primary risk associated with eating hot dogs while pregnant is contracting a foodborne illness called listeriosis. Listeria is a tricky bacteria because it can not only be found in raw meat and dairy, but it can also grow in refrigerated processed meats. If contracted, listeriosis causes flu-like symptoms including fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. More importantly, the CDC warns that pregnant women are 10 times more at risk of developing listeriosis because their immune systems are naturally suppressed. This poses a severe threat to unborn babies, as listeriosis can also cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature delivery.

Therefore, while you can eat a hot dog as long as it's cooked properly — the heat will kill listeria as long as the temperature is 165 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the meat — you also want to make sure your refrigerator is kept at a cool 38 degrees Fahrenheit for proper food storage. Also, for extra precaution, avoid leaving hot dogs at room temperature for more than two hours before heating, and always make sure to wash your hands before and after meal prep.