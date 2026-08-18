What Happens If You Catch Cyclosporiasis While Pregnant?
Cyclosporiasis became the talk of the summer when an outbreak linked to contaminated bagged lettuce spread across the country, resulting in thousands of lab-confirmed cases. For pregnant women, cyclosporiasis can come with higher stakes. The gastrointestinal illness — caused by the parasite cyclospora cayetanensis – can lead to prolonged bouts of watery diarrhea that may last for several days to weeks. There isn't any evidence that the parasite can harm babies in the womb, though dehydration becomes a significant risk if you become ill, since this can cause other complications, such as low amniotic fluid levels and nutrient deficiencies.
The most common drug treatment to eliminate the bacteria is Sulfamethoxazole/Trimethoprim (commonly known as Bactrim or Septra). However, if you're pregnant, it's important to talk to your medical provider to determine whether this antibiotic is right for you. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control lists the medication as a pregnancy category C drug. This means some studies in animals have linked the medication to an increased risk for fetal complications, such as neural tube defects, heart abnormalities, and cleft lip and/or palate — though a study published in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes found that risk to be low. It's worth noting that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists considers the drug an option during pregnancy, particularly in the second and third trimesters.
Each pregnant woman's decision on whether to ride out the symptoms or treat them with medication is personal. "This is a genuine judgement call weighing a prolonged, draining illness against a drug we would rather not use, and it belongs between a woman and her obstetrician," Dr. Amos Grünebaum, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, told What to Expect.
How to avoid cyclosporiasis
If you're pregnant and experiencing prolonged diarrhea, contact your medical provider to discuss treatment options, which may include medications and additional care to address any dehydration or electrolyte problems. Stay hydrated, and avoid foods and drinks that can further upset your gastrointestinal tract, such as coffee. To avoid any future exposure, there are steps you can take, including cooking fruits and vegetables (like steaming spinach or adding fresh berries to a homemade pie), as the parasite cannot survive temperatures above 158 degrees Fahrenheit. Rather than purchase bagged salads, opt for lettuce heads and then remove the outer leaves before eating. Washing hands and sanitizing surfaces are also key to proper prevention.
The CDC is currently investigating additional cyclospora outbreaks from other potential sources — meaning all produce purchased from a grocery store should be thoroughly cleaned. As Dr. Katelyn Jetelina of Your Local Epidemiologist told PBS News, "If you're high risk, like a pregnant woman or 65 and older, or immunocompromised, if you're especially in Michigan or some of these high-case states, I would do extra caution with any produce that has hard-to-wash crevices like raspberries."