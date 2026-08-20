Forget Rhyming: 10 Creative Ways To Give Siblings Matching Names

If your family plans include having more than one child, you're probably anticipating a lot of hugs, groceries, and busy schedules. But you should also give some thought to how well your children's names will sound together. It's all a matter of preference, of course, but when two or more names are vastly different, it's a bit jarring. To avoid that particular dilemma, consider giving your children names that naturally match in some way. Rhyming names are a popular option (Jack and Zach, Brianna and Savannah, Harry, Barry, and Carrie), but some find that too cutesy, and others argue that it could make it difficult for kids to carve out individuality.

Some parents just happen to stumble on a name theme. Michigan mom Britney Donley named her first child Sunday after the day of the week on which she was born. From there, naming her other six children was a no-brainer (and their birth dates just happened to coincide with the correct order of the week!). The Duggars of "19 Kids & Counting" fame gave each of their children names starting with "J", right down to the youngest daughter, Josie. If you're looking to give your brood a bit of cohesion, but aren't sold on April and May, or Kim, Kylie, and Khloé, we have some other thematic options to consider. They might be just right for your family — or maybe they'll spark ideas of your own!