Why Some Babies Are Born With A Lot Of Hair — And Some Aren't

When my son arrived, relatives joked that he was inarguably mine based on one strong indicator: his full, luscious hair. Each of us was born with dark brown locks covering our entire head; and thus, photo evidence led me to surmise that a newborn's hair is pre-determined by genetics. While it's true that some ethnicities are predisposed to thicker hair, I later learned genetics may be only part of the story.

Hormones may also influence how much hair a baby has at birth. A study published in the journal Birth set out to test the "old wives' tale" connecting pregnant women who experience severe heartburn to babies born with a vast amount of hair. Researchers found that there may be a link — more than 75% of the participants reported heartburn during their pregnancies. Of those who experienced heavier levels, more than 80% gave birth to babies with average or noteworthy amounts of hair. Those who didn't report experiencing heartburn? Almost all had babies with little to no hair. In the study, researchers theorized that the same pregnancy hormone that stimulates fetal hair growth might simultaneously trigger the relaxation of the mother's esophagus muscles (hence the heartburn).

Some experts disagree with the hormones-heartburn-hair growth hypothesis, citing other studies that found little to no correlation. Instead, they point to the timing of the fetal hair growth cycle. Every baby is distinct, and the timing of when babies grow their locks in the womb is no different. Babies also develop thin, soft hair that covers their bodies (referred to as lanugo) by about the 20th week of pregnancy. Languno typically falls out during the third trimester, so if your baby is born early, they may be a little hairier than expected.