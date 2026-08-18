The One Baby Item You Should Look For At Thrift Stores
I first stumbled into the goldmine that is thrift store shopping when a coworker told me her sweater that I'd been admiring was from Goodwill. My first trip there, I scored some vintage books, a pair of jeans, and a crockpot (for less than $20), and it didn't take long for me to return to shop for the rest of my family. In the case of my son, who was a toddler at the time, things were a bit tricky. I steered clear of the bottles and pacifiers due to sanitary concerns, and I stopped buying toys and games after I brought a purchase home and found a few pieces missing. But there was one item for him that — trip after trip — did not disappoint: clothing.
Parents across the internet agree that thrifted baby clothing is a huge win, reasoning that because many babies grow rapidly — spending only a few weeks or months in each size — it doesn't make sense to splurge on expensive outfits. Children's clothing at thrift stores can cost 70% to 90% less than retail prices. And because second-hand baby clothes have usually been worn and laundered, they're less likely to contain some harsh chemicals that are found in new clothes that can lead to irritation and rashes in infants due to their thin skin — though it's still best practice to wash every piece (from every source) before your baby wears it. But with so many different types of clothing available for young kids, which ones should you grab on your first thrift store outing?
When to shop at thrift stores and which clothing to prioritize
Some of the best deals you can find at thrift stores include baby and toddler clothing essentials — onesies, pajama sets, pants, pairs of socks, and shoes. If the season calls for bundling, hats and mittens can be great finds, as babies lack the ability to regulate their body temperature. Many parents stock up on two sizes in the same trip — one to wear and one to grow into. One Reddit user even came home with a haul that could last her daughter for multiple seasons. "I went to a semi annual sale (everything 90% off) and got her clothes for the entire year for $200," the Redditor commented. Other parents opt for thrift stores in favor of sustainability and lowering their carbon footprint through their purchases. One Redditor explained, "I want the planet my children grow up on to be functional and fashion is one of the most damaging industries."
Veteran thrifters are quick to share tips, like scouring the racks for clothing with original store tags, scanning thoroughly for stains, and double-checking each piece with a zipper or button set to ensure everything is functional. Monday and Tuesday mornings are the best days to find newly replenished inventory, as garage sales and house purges usually take place on the weekends. January brings the highest likelihood of scoring baby clothing, as parents' New Year's resolutions often call for minimizing clutter. You may also score some outfits gifted to little ones for the holidays that are not returned to the original store.