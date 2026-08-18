The One Baby Item You Should Look For At Thrift Stores

I first stumbled into the goldmine that is thrift store shopping when a coworker told me her sweater that I'd been admiring was from Goodwill. My first trip there, I scored some vintage books, a pair of jeans, and a crockpot (for less than $20), and it didn't take long for me to return to shop for the rest of my family. In the case of my son, who was a toddler at the time, things were a bit tricky. I steered clear of the bottles and pacifiers due to sanitary concerns, and I stopped buying toys and games after I brought a purchase home and found a few pieces missing. But there was one item for him that — trip after trip — did not disappoint: clothing.

Parents across the internet agree that thrifted baby clothing is a huge win, reasoning that because many babies grow rapidly — spending only a few weeks or months in each size — it doesn't make sense to splurge on expensive outfits. Children's clothing at thrift stores can cost 70% to 90% less than retail prices. And because second-hand baby clothes have usually been worn and laundered, they're less likely to contain some harsh chemicals that are found in new clothes that can lead to irritation and rashes in infants due to their thin skin — though it's still best practice to wash every piece (from every source) before your baby wears it. But with so many different types of clothing available for young kids, which ones should you grab on your first thrift store outing?