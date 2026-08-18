10 Unforgettable Rainbow Baby Shower Ideas For An Extra-Special Celebration

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Celebrating an expectant mom is always a joyous occasion, but it becomes even more so when a rainbow baby is involved. The term, referring to a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss, was coined in 2008 and has become common pregnancy vocabulary ever since. It reflects a growing openness surrounding a topic women are often hesitant to discuss, and an acknowledgment of the return of hope. "For parents who have experienced the sting of loss, the term 'rainbow baby' is comforting because of the joy that they experience after hardship and pain, whether recent or in the past," health psychologist Quantrilla Ard told Business Insider.

Subsequently, it's become common for family and friends to throw themed showers for parents expecting a rainbow baby. The party celebrates the new life to come while quietly acknowledging the pain of the past. If you're planning one yourself, be sure the guest of honor is on board with the theme; some parents aren't fond of using the term after a loss. Once you get the green light, here are some suggestions to help make the party a hit.