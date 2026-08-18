10 Unforgettable Rainbow Baby Shower Ideas For An Extra-Special Celebration
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Celebrating an expectant mom is always a joyous occasion, but it becomes even more so when a rainbow baby is involved. The term, referring to a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss, was coined in 2008 and has become common pregnancy vocabulary ever since. It reflects a growing openness surrounding a topic women are often hesitant to discuss, and an acknowledgment of the return of hope. "For parents who have experienced the sting of loss, the term 'rainbow baby' is comforting because of the joy that they experience after hardship and pain, whether recent or in the past," health psychologist Quantrilla Ard told Business Insider.
Subsequently, it's become common for family and friends to throw themed showers for parents expecting a rainbow baby. The party celebrates the new life to come while quietly acknowledging the pain of the past. If you're planning one yourself, be sure the guest of honor is on board with the theme; some parents aren't fond of using the term after a loss. Once you get the green light, here are some suggestions to help make the party a hit.
Include the theme in your invitations
Get the party started by bringing the rainbow theme into your invites. Options include rainbow-colored paper, rainbow letters, or an image of a rainbow on the card. Not a fan of the traditional "ROYGBIV" array? Use neutral shades of green, rose, blue, or yellow. You can either let the rainbow imagery speak for itself, or offer a subtle explanation along with the party details. Often-used sentiments include "After every storm comes a rainbow of hope," and "A little miracle is on the way."
Request a colorful dress code
It's become trendy for brides to ask their guests to wear clothes that match their wedding color scheme. It can help everyone feel more involved in the event, and make for some great photos! This works equally well for a rainbow baby shower, as long as you make it clear that it's an option and not a demand. The invite could say something like, "In honor of [X's] rainbow baby, we invite you to wear an outfit in your favorite color of the rainbow."
Make it a gender reveal, too
With the parents' okay, combining a baby shower with a gender reveal will allow the other parent to participate and broaden the guest list to celebrate the rainbow baby. Be sure to include all pertinent information in the invitations so everyone knows what to expect. If the dress code idea appeals to you, suggest that guests wear blue or pink. Of course, you'll need some specific details to pull off the "reveal" element.
Create a quiet remembrance
If the parents are open to it, quietly honor their past loss. Set up a table in one corner of the room for guests to light a memorial candle or write a message in a memory book. The table could also hold an ultrasound photo or footprints of the baby who passed, or simply their name in a frame. If appropriate, have the guests gather for a few words or a moment of silence.
Let guests express their thoughts
Guest books aren't just for weddings. Provide a blank book on the memorial table or other prominent spot, and invite family and friends to write messages honoring the child who was lost and celebrating the new one on the way. Or, ask guests to jot down both the best parenting advice they've ever gotten and the worst they quickly learned to ignore. This keepsake is sure to elicit smiles, tears, and memories for years to come.
Have guests help create a permanent memorial
Because of their enduring nature, stones are a time-honored tradition for remembering a lost loved one. You could incorporate the concept into the shower by asking guests to bring a stone (either plain or decorated) to place in a glass bowl for a lasting memorial. Alternatively, you could provide a shallow-lined tray and a collection of small gardening stones for attendees to place inside. Once full, give the parents one or two small succulents to add for a stunning effect.
Go rainbow with desserts
Keep the color scheme in mind when choosing refreshments. Italian rainbow cookies and rainbow macarons are practically mandatory, and if you don't have time to bake a rainbow layer cake, your local bakery should be happy to oblige. Food Network has a recipe for rainbow Jell-O shot cups, which can be made both with and without alcohol. Having a brunch? That calls for rainbow bagels, of course, with all the usual toppings. As a light accompaniment, arrange strawberries, blueberries, kiwi slices, orange wedges, and mango slices or pineapple chunks on a plate.
Juice it up, rainbow-style
Carry the rainbow theme throughout your drink selection, too! Set out an assortment of colored drinks, either in small Mason jars as seen above, or in party cups. Orange juice, cranberry juice, and lemonade take care of one end of the spectrum; blueberry and green smoothies help round out the selection. Or, if you have the time and you're up for a challenge, try your hand at a layered rainbow cocktail. (Just make sure you have a nonalcoholic version.)
Offer some sweet scoopables
Along with your other refreshment options, set out an assortment of colorful candies in separate bowls with small scoops or spoons: gummy bears or peach rings, jelly beans, cinnamon candies, M&Ms or Skittles, butterscotch disks, etc. Provide small mesh drawstring goody bags (like ANZNKU drawstring bags) for guests to fill and take home as a sweet reminder of the celebration.
Give guests a lasting memento
Send your guests home with flower seeds, either in traditional packets or, as seen here, in compostable fiber paper. The resulting blooms will be both a happy reminder of the day and a hopeful sign of life. Another fun idea: Give attendees a miniature bottle of champagne, with instructions to "pop it when mama pops!" and send the parents a photo of them toasting the new arrival.