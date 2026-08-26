5 Things New Moms Will Find Worth Buying
As new parents soon learn, there is no shortage of things to buy when you have a baby. In fact, the sheer amount of "must-haves" can become endless, creating a huge amount of unnecessary stress in a time that is already a huge life transition. The first thing a new mom should do is take a deep breath and step back. Just know, you don't actually have to have everything everybody seems to be telling you to get.
That said, there are some items that new moms seem to recommend over and over again. What makes these items stand out? Most of the top items worth spending money on save new moms time, effort, and energy, all of which are in short supply during those first few months as parents get into their own groove with their little one. These five purchases not only provide solutions to real new parent problems, but they are also highly reviewed and come up time and time again in parent discussions as favorite "things."
Food services
Sometimes, as a new mom, the last thing you need is more "stuff." That's why moms on Reddit say the best thing they either got for themselves or received from others was mealtime taken off their plate. Because when you're at the level of new parent exhaustion, the last thing you want to deal with is trying to figure out what to make for dinner. "We spent so much money on delivery because we were too tired to cook," shares a Redditor.
You can plan ahead so you're not doing constant takeout and eating pizza every night. Consider subscribing to one of the many food services that deliver either ingredients or a ready-to-go meal to your door. There are even food deliveries targeted at new moms, like Chiyo, which customizes the menu based on your nutritional needs. Hello Fresh also offers a meal kit delivery service for new parents. Yet another option is CookUnity, which provides weekly menus of ready-to-heat meals targeted to busy new parents.
Postpartum essentials kit
Experienced moms know the value of investing in postpartum essentials that keep them comfortable and pain-free after delivery. Frida, a company that first became known for its product, NoseFrida the SnotSucker, also offers the Labor and Postpartum Delivery Kit that is packed with soothing essentials. The kit, which has an average 4.8-star review on the company site, includes a peri bottle, post-delivery underwear, instant ice maxi pads, witch hazel pad liners, and healing foam. The products help moms who are healing from labor, perineal tears, stitches, and hemorrhoids.
"Frida mom's witch hazel foam was a life saver, as well as their witch hazel pads," shared a mom on Reddit. But do you really need to buy products for after delivery when most hospitals provide items like mesh underwear and pads? According to some reviewers, yes. A buyer of the kit exclaims, "... the products are way better quality than any hospital care products I've gotten after giving birth."
Baby bouncer
While a bouncer seat may seem like one of those optional items, it actually can be incredibly useful, as it can grow with your baby's ages and stages. In the newborn stage, this seat is a helpful place to put the baby down while you shower or cook (as much as they may like it, you can't hold them 24/7). When your baby is a little older, they can learn to bounce in it and soothe themselves. And for some babies, these little seats are great at helping with colic because they keep them upright.
Parents on Reddit recommend the Baby Bjorn Bouncer in particular. "Baby Bjorn is my hands-down favorite baby item," shares one parent. "What I think sets it (and the dupes designed like it) apart is that it goes from a really gentle, comfortable resting place to a self-bouncer with a great range of motion as baby grows up."
Bottle washer
A bottle washer may feel like a splurge, but according to discussions on Reddit threads, it's one of those items that some parents wish they had invested in sooner. "When anyone asks what is one baby item I can't live without, my answer is always the bottle washer," admits one mom. Considering how much a new parent already has on their plate, buying a bottle washer can save a ton of time for parents who are constantly dealing with sterilizing bottles and pumping parts. "When you're exhausted, not handwashing bottles is everything," another mom points out.
The Baby Brezza Bottle Washer Pro in particular gets high marks from buyers, with an average of 4.4 stars from more than 1,700 reviews. Just push the button and the machine automatically washes, sterilizes, and dries bottles and accessories. It's so easy to use, you can do it when you're half asleep, and chances are you might be.
Newborn carrier
Pretty much every new mom has a stroller on her "to-buy" list. So why would you need a baby carrier as well? As experienced moms know, something that straps your baby to you can quickly become one of those things you won't know how you lived without. That's because a comfortable carrier provides something invaluable to new moms: the ability to get things done while still holding the baby.
However, getting used to the carrier can take a little bit of time, Reddit users say. "Don't give up, baby wearing really does give you so much more autonomy and is also a really sweet bonding experience IMO that it's worth it to struggle through the learning curve in the beginning," proclaims a mom on a Reddit discussion about baby carriers. Whether you're walking your dog, cleaning up, or just trying to drink a cup of coffee, a carrier can make this all possible.
There are countless types of carriers out there to choose from; if you don't know where to begin, consider the Ergobaby Embrace, which has a 4.6-star rating and over 5,000 reviews. Plus, it's under $100. Buyers love how well it supports newborns while also sporting a soft and comfortable fabric.