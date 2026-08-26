5 Things New Moms Will Find Worth Buying

As new parents soon learn, there is no shortage of things to buy when you have a baby. In fact, the sheer amount of "must-haves" can become endless, creating a huge amount of unnecessary stress in a time that is already a huge life transition. The first thing a new mom should do is take a deep breath and step back. Just know, you don't actually have to have everything everybody seems to be telling you to get.

That said, there are some items that new moms seem to recommend over and over again. What makes these items stand out? Most of the top items worth spending money on save new moms time, effort, and energy, all of which are in short supply during those first few months as parents get into their own groove with their little one. These five purchases not only provide solutions to real new parent problems, but they are also highly reviewed and come up time and time again in parent discussions as favorite "things."