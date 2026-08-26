The Company Behind Barbie Also Owns Another Major Doll Brand

Even though it may feel like toy aisles were always dominated by bright pink Barbie boxes, these dolls were a revolutionary addition when they first appeared in stores in 1959. Although the boxes weren't typically pink in the beginning, one thing that's remained a constant fixture is the Mattel brand. The company gets its name from a combination of two of its three founders' names: Harold "Matt" Matson and Elliot Handler. The other founder, Elliot's wife, Ruth Handler, may not have gotten her name incorporated in the brand, but she created her own legacy by masterminding the development of Barbie.

Mattel doesn't always expand its products on internal ideas alone, however — in other cases, the company has taken over already-successful toy lines, like American Girl. Originally made by Pleasant Rowland's Pleasant Company, the beloved dolls all came from different eras, and each character had her own series of books. In 1998, 12 years after American Girl was launched, it was so successful that Mattel purchased it for a massive $700 million. Rowland also maintained an active role, transitioning into a leadership position at Mattel.

Besides Pleasant Company's booming business, Mattel's decision also made sense from a marketing standpoint. Since Barbie and American Girl's flagship line of historic dolls have different target audiences, it was an ideal opportunity to keep customers longer. In addition, both types of dolls have clothes, furniture, and other accessories, which means shoppers will continue to spend money long after the original doll purchase is made.