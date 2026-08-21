What Is The 3-Day Rule For Baby Food?

Introducing your baby to solids is an exciting step, but it can be nerve-wracking. It's not just about which foods to feed your baby — it's about how you introduce each one. Some suggest using the three-day rule, which encourages parents and carers to wait three days after introducing a new food before adding in another. The idea is that if there is an allergic reaction, the three-day rule makes it easier to trace the source. However, while this approach is valid, it doesn't apply to all solids.

Essentially, if you're introducing your baby to a food that's a known allergen, use the three-day rule. Dairy and egg allergies are both common, for example, and you should also be cautious with peanuts and tree nuts, as well as all types of fish, including shellfish. Soy, wheat, and sesame are other potential allergenic foods. On the other hand, most fruits and vegetables should be safe, as well as meats and other proteins. In the earliest days, experts suggest starting with oatmeal, introducing a vegetable, and then adding in a fruit. This method encourages a diverse palate, and the three-day rule isn't usually necessary for these foods.

The exception, however, is if anyone in your baby's immediate family has a specific food allergy, because genetic history is a risk factor. Eczema in early infancy is another indicator your baby may be prone to food allergies, so it's especially important to keep an eye out for any signs of a reaction.