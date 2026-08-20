Can A Newborn Sleep In A Full-Size Crib?

When shopping for a new baby, it can feel like there's a never-ending list of gear you need to buy. Certain items, like car seats, can be designed to transform as your child grows. Other pieces, like cribs, aren't as adaptable. In the United States, the interior size of a full-size crib should be 28.625 inches wide by 52.375 inches long, as mandated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Luckily, even though a full-size crib may appear too roomy for a newborn, they can actually sleep there from the start — but safety is key. As science and knowledge continue evolving, many vintage cribs likely won't meet today's criteria regarding slat spacing, corner posts, or paint guidelines. While new cribs are designed according to the latest regulations, it's important to make sure you've followed assembly directions correctly and put together all the components for sturdy construction. Additionally, placement is key. In 2022, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) stated, "Infants should sleep in the parents' room, close to the parents' bed but on a separate surface designed for infants, ideally for at least the first six months."

Safe sleep for babies means lowering the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and suffocation. Although a full-size crib has plenty of space during the newborn phase, it's crucial to keep crib decor minimal to eliminate the risk of suffocation. Additionally, by room sharing and making sure your baby sleeps on their back, you can lower your newborn's risk of SIDS.