How To Clean Your Breast Pump Properly To Keep Your Baby Safe

Breast milk contains an impressive blend of nutrients, vitamins, antibodies, and living components to help babies thrive. However, even though breast milk is uniquely suited to defend against germs, if you're pumping, it's important to keep your pump clean to avoid introducing your baby to any harmful bacteria in your home or work environment.

After every pumping session, experts recommend washing any breast pump components that touch milk, including the bottles, valves, and breast shields. Most pump parts can be cleaned by hand with dish soap and water, or in the dishwasher (as long as they're dishwasher safe). Just like with other dishes in your kitchen, giving the parts a quick rinse immediately after using them will make them easier to clean later. If washing by hand, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using a dedicated basin to avoid contact with any germs hanging around in the sink. The same logic applies when using a dedicated cleaning brush.

While washing these parts can be a tedious process, you don't need to hand-dry them. In fact, the FDA advises against using a cloth towel to dry them since it can harbor hidden bacteria. However, the CDC notes that it's okay to use a clean cloth or paper towel as a landing strip while parts air dry. As a third option, a dedicated drying rack might be the easiest way to corral and air-dry all the parts.