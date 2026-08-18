Can You Mix Refrigerated Breast Milk With Fresh?

When you're breastfeeding, you might need to express milk if you're exclusively pumping, working, or need to cover occasional separations. Once the milk is expressed, you'll need to store it for either short- or long-term needs. Milk can be stored in the pump bottles or transferred to dedicated breast milk storage bags. However, sometimes, you may not have enough milk from one pumping session to fully feed your infant and may need to combine your stored milk with fresh milk. After all, the amount expressed each time averages from just .5 ounces to 4 ounces, depending on several factors, including how long it's been since your last breastfeeding session.

When combining breastmilk from multiple sessions, it's crucial to do it safely. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fresh milk should be refrigerated separately at first. Since it starts at body temperature, and fridge temps are about 60 degrees cooler, it can take about an hour to sufficiently chill. Once it has reached the same temp as other refrigerated milk, you can combine it. While breast milk has antimicrobial components, it can still encounter bacteria outside the body. Cooling freshly pumped milk before combining it with refrigerated milk follows food-safe practices, helping safeguard the milk's beneficial live components, while reducing the risks from any unwanted bacterial growth.

When consolidating milk, keep in mind that babies over 1 month typically eat 3 to 4 ounces at a time. To avoid waste, date the containers so you use the oldest milk first. Since the earliest date takes precedence when combining, keep new milk separate to lengthen its storage time. When properly stored, breast milk is good for about four days. However, once a baby starts a bottle, the CDC recommends tossing it after two hours.