Goodreads' Top 10 Picture Books Of 2026 (So Far), Ranked By Score
There are many benefits of reading to your baby. It naturally helps their ability to focus, as well as supports early language skills and brain development. Reading together even strengthens your emotional bond. But with so many incredible books on the shelves, your options can feel endless, if not slightly overwhelming. While you can always return to old beloved classics from your own childhood, there are many great new releases worth exploring, too. This is why it can be helpful to have some guidance about which books are worth buying or picking up from the store or library.
Recently, community users on Goodreads participated in a member-driven survey to determine the top Picture Books of 2026 (as of August), using a scoring system based on the number of votes each book received and how favorably the user ranked each book. Voting is open and ongoing, so the list may change, but over a hundred children's books have made the list so far. We took a peek at which titles are currently tracking as picture book readers' top 10 favorites.
10. How a Bear Became a Book
Nonfiction picture books can be an excellent way to turn storytime into a sweet educational moment. For any lovers of "Winnie-the-Pooh," this book by Annette Bay Pimentel with illustrations by Faith Pray is a must. With a Goodreads score of 150, it follows the creative process behind the beloved children's classic, which can be especially inspiring for any tiny storytellers or artists in your life because, as one Goodreads reviewer says in their five-star review, it's perfect for kids "who are curious to learn how books go from being an idea to getting published."
9. The Great Frog
In this sweet adventure story, author and illustrator Katie Palazzola explores the life cycle of a frog and a mythical protector through the eyes of a big sister and her little brother. With lush illustrations and a sense of magic, this is a great pick for tiny nature lovers. One five-star reviewer called the book that has a Goodreads score of 172, "absolutely dreamy and deeply moving."
8. You Are the Land
We love Rudine Sims Bishop's philosophy that books are "mirrors, windows, and sliding glass doors." They can reflect your own experiences, let you peek into someone else's reality, or be a door into a world you've always wanted to inhabit. With this in mind, "You Are the Land" by Steph Littlebird (Goodreads score of 182) is a beautiful way to either introduce or connect your little one to an indigenous community through poetry. As one five-star reviewer notes, it's "a powerful celebration of a place-based identity."
7. Ren's Pencil
According to reviewers, the bright and beautiful cover of this stunner from Bo Lu is only a hint of the art you'll find inside. "The illustrations are gorgeous and lush, and Bo's storytelling is sensitive, imaginative, and comforting," one reviewer noted, adding that the book even inspired her daughter to grab her sketchbook to draw her own world. "Ren's Pencil" currently has a Goodreads score of 186.
6. Bartleby
We can all thank Matt Phelan's character of Bartleby for a whimsical reminder that everyone works at their own pace. While many of the reviews for this book applaud Phelan for exploring boundaries by way of Bartleby, a few reviewers acknowledge that the story doesn't fully explain why the main character is resistant to so many activities. Still, this book, with a Goodreads score of 194, can be a powerful lesson in itself, but it may be one to read through first before you share with your little one so you're prepared for any follow-up questions.
5. This Was Not the Plan
If you have a little one in your life who struggles with processing disappointment or dealing with compromise, this story by Jane Chapman is a must. "This Was Not the Plan" (Goodreads score of 195) follows a Type A bear named Spike who isn't so sure about his camping trip gone awry, until his best friend Roscoe steps in and helps him find the silver lining.
4. Music of the Bells
This lyrical story by Anitha Rao-Robinson features illustrations by Chaaya Prabhat and is the perfect introduction to Kathak, a classical form of Indian dance that features bells tied around the dancer's ankles. Alongside the main character, Neela, children can explore the power of movement as well as the joy of being yourself, even when that can feel a little scary. "This one is gentle and inclusive, encouraging kids to hear their own voices and follow their true interests," says one reviewer. "Music of the Bells" currently has a Goodreads score of 195.
3. I'm So Happy You're Here
In this story from beloved media personality and new host of the classic children's show, "Reading Rainbow," Mychal the Librarian takes you and your little one on a journey through the library. With inclusive illustrations by Lorraine Name, Threets has created a story with a Goodreads score of 200 that one five-star reviewer calls, "Such a joy!"
2. Beatrix and the Unicorn
If you're looking for a stunningly illustrated book that has the feel of an instant classic, the latest from author Lita Judge is not to be missed. This book ranks toward the top of beloved picture books with a Goodreads score of 200. As reviewers note, the story itself is quite straightforward — a girl searches for a real unicorn — but it's the illustrations here that steal the show. "The beauty of Judge's story is its simplicity and interaction with the stunning artwork," says one five-star review.
1. Hazel and Herbert
The highest score of the bunch to date — a whopping 256 — goes to this sweet story by Alexandra Thompson. Along with teaching acceptance, it's also a wonderful way to gently introduce your little one to the complex idea that even if you can't always see eye-to-eye with a friend, you can still work together to find common ground. As one reviewer notes, "Perfect for young readers and storytime, this book encourages conversations about cooperation, understanding, and what it means to be a good friend."