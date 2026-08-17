Goodreads' Top 10 Picture Books Of 2026 (So Far), Ranked By Score

There are many benefits of reading to your baby. It naturally helps their ability to focus, as well as supports early language skills and brain development. Reading together even strengthens your emotional bond. But with so many incredible books on the shelves, your options can feel endless, if not slightly overwhelming. While you can always return to old beloved classics from your own childhood, there are many great new releases worth exploring, too. This is why it can be helpful to have some guidance about which books are worth buying or picking up from the store or library.

Recently, community users on Goodreads participated in a member-driven survey to determine the top Picture Books of 2026 (as of August), using a scoring system based on the number of votes each book received and how favorably the user ranked each book. Voting is open and ongoing, so the list may change, but over a hundred children's books have made the list so far. We took a peek at which titles are currently tracking as picture book readers' top 10 favorites.