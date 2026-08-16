Why Do Jogging Strollers Have 3 Wheels?

Beyond wheel design, look for jogging strollers with a five-point safety harness to keep your baby stable and securely in place. Wrist straps are another necessary safety function, because they help keep the stroller tethered to the jogger — reducing the risk of the stroller accidentally rolling away. Sun protection and reclining options are additional considerations, especially if your little one might enjoy a nap during your jog. Great storage for bottles, extra diapers, and snacks underneath can be a major asset, too.

Despite the name, jogging strollers are generally versatile enough for daily use, but this depends on your lifestyle and location. For air travel or navigating narrow city streets, they can be bulky and cumbersome, which is why plenty of active parents opt for one jogging stroller and a regular alternative. More and more three-wheeled hybrid options are entering the market, though, and these offer the same safety features but are lighter and more compact for easy storage.

Even if you have the perfect jogging stroller, you'll need to make sure everyone is cleared for running. For mom, this can be as early as six weeks postpartum, but for babies, it's advised to wait until they have stronger head and neck control, around 6 to 8 months old. One milestone to watch for is when they can sit up on their own, but confirm with your healthcare provider first. In the first six months postpartum, you can still use your jogging stroller to take a walk with your infant, but you'll need a car seat or other special attachment for your low-speed outing so your baby can enjoy the journey securely.