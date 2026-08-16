This Common Annoyance Could Be Just What Your Kids Need On A Long-Haul Flight

As an American mom of two living abroad, I'm no stranger to traveling with kids of all ages. We've been consistently flying a few times a year since our kids were each under two months old, and we've always prioritized direct flights. But we're considering a bigger trip to the West Coast soon, and we've been wondering if breaking up the 11-hour flight makes more sense. As it turns out, it's not an uncommon question when traveling with kids. In fact, although many people avoid the annoyance of a layover, building in some wiggle room can be a tried-and-true method for getting your kids through long flights.

Connecting flights tend to be cheaper, but they can also give you time to stretch your legs, have a snack, and expel any energy your little one built up during the first part of the journey. The key, it seems, is careful planning. Along with packing in-flight activities, it's important to prepare a few ideas for how to entertain yourselves during the stopover. While some airports have dedicated play areas, others require some creativity. Plan to find a deserted gate close to your own, or suss out the best restaurant options if you're facing a longer layover. Pack coloring books and activity packs for the plane, but surprise them with playing cards or a travel game for the airport. The goal is to make the stop feel like a moment of relief before you carry on to your next destination rather than a hassle.