What Is The 90-90-90 Rule For High Chairs?

Shopping for a high chair can be an overwhelming and emotional experience. It's not just about functionality and design; your baby is growing up, and their safety is your top priority. Fortunately, there's a handy high chair guideline you can follow to make the experience a little easier. It's called the 90-90-90 rule, and this principle helps assess a high chair's ergonomics to ensure your baby is seated properly during mealtimes.

The rule is simple. While sitting in their high chair, your baby's hips, knees, and ankles should all be positioned at a 90-degree angle. This is a reliable way to ensure that your little one's core is engaged in the correct posture, allowing them to chew and swallow their food safely and effectively. The stability provided by the 90-90-90 rule can also help your child fully focus while they eat, minimizing distractions, and proper positioning is key for hand-eye coordination as they get older and begin self-feeding.

You can confirm your baby is seated comfortably and correctly with everything at a right angle by doing a quick visual assessment. When placed in their chair, your baby should be able to sit upright, with their lower back supported by the backrest (no slumping or leaning). Your baby's thighs should rest on the seat, with their legs bent at the knee, and their feet should rest flat on the high chair's footrest.