Not James, Not Elizabeth: 6 Timeless Baby Names You Shouldn't Overlook

Part of being a parent involves picking a name for your child. You can do it before or after the baby is born, or if you're like Kylie Jenner, you may even decide to change it again if the initial moniker doesn't quite fit. Regardless, you want to pick the most appropriate and appealing title for your little one based on what matters to you, whether it's family names, your heritage, or a host of other considerations.

If you're leaning toward timeless baby names that persist over the generations, you aren't relegated to picking ones from Shakespeare or well-known monarchs. After all, although names such as James and Elizabeth are traditional, they may not be the right fit for your family. And there are so many other classic name options to choose from that you never have to suffer from baby name regret.

Yes, that's a real phenomenon. Baby naming expert Colleen Slagen said that she is inundated with correspondence from parents who say they gave their kids the wrong name. Slagen told TODAY on the topic: "I want to help them, but it's usually not a straightforward answer." However, she added that there's no shame in moms and dads renaming their children, even when they're toddlers. Consequently, whether you're currently expecting or have a major case of baby name regret, you might find the perfect answer in these names that have been used for centuries.