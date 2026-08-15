Not James, Not Elizabeth: 6 Timeless Baby Names You Shouldn't Overlook
Part of being a parent involves picking a name for your child. You can do it before or after the baby is born, or if you're like Kylie Jenner, you may even decide to change it again if the initial moniker doesn't quite fit. Regardless, you want to pick the most appropriate and appealing title for your little one based on what matters to you, whether it's family names, your heritage, or a host of other considerations.
If you're leaning toward timeless baby names that persist over the generations, you aren't relegated to picking ones from Shakespeare or well-known monarchs. After all, although names such as James and Elizabeth are traditional, they may not be the right fit for your family. And there are so many other classic name options to choose from that you never have to suffer from baby name regret.
Yes, that's a real phenomenon. Baby naming expert Colleen Slagen said that she is inundated with correspondence from parents who say they gave their kids the wrong name. Slagen told TODAY on the topic: "I want to help them, but it's usually not a straightforward answer." However, she added that there's no shame in moms and dads renaming their children, even when they're toddlers. Consequently, whether you're currently expecting or have a major case of baby name regret, you might find the perfect answer in these names that have been used for centuries.
1. Frances or Francis
If you go back to early 19th century census information, Frances was often included among the top girl names at the time. However, a different spelling — Francis — was also used for boys. Therefore, if you want a name that can be good for any baby, this may be perfect.
What do these sound-alike names mean? According to Name Discoveries, the name "Frances" may refer to someone whose "from France," or someone who's "free." Similarly, Francis could mean a free man, or a Frenchman.
2. Matilda
The name Matilda may sound contemporary and fresh, but it is over 1,000 years old. Matilda means to be strong in a battle, and it likely originated during medieval times. If you're into nicknames, you can shorten it to Tillie or Tilda, à la actress Tilda Swinton.
3. Lou or Lewis
Towards the end of the 1800s, the name Lou appeared to become popular in census data as a girl's name. During the same period, the name Lewis rose in popularity for boys.
Lou has ancient roots, and is connected to the meaning "famous in war," according to SheKnows. Lewis carries similar connotations. Both names can be spelled differently, like Lu or Louis. Plus, you can shorten Louise to Lou if you prefer.
4. Carl
After the turn of the 20th century, the name Carl seemed to become more popular. But in recent years, the name has taken a sharp dive, with fewer and fewer baby boys being named Carl each year. Accordingly, if you like the idea of a vintage boy's name that will stand out, Carl may be the right fit.
What's the special meaning behind Carl? This boy name is believed "free man" or simply "man."
5. Wayne
Wayne isn't a very popular name these days. Only around 0.02% of boys were named Wayne in 2024. However, maybe it deserves a comeback: some believe Wayne is a name that originated from the trade of wagon-making. It's kind of a cool look back at how names formed from occupations, which was a common practice hundreds of years ago.
6. Nicole
During the 1960s and 1970s, Nicole had a spike in popularity as a name.The roots of the name Nicole can be traced to ancient Greece, when it was believed to mean a victory for the people. It's a nice option if you've been looking for a name that could be shortened and tweaked; options like Nic, Nicki, and Nikki are just the beginning.