These 7 Photos Of Anna Kournikova And Enrique Iglesias' Kids Couldn't Be Sweeter

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are notoriously private about their family. However, to the delight of their fans, the former tennis pro and her singer husband occasionally share photos on social media of their twins, Lucy and Nicholas, born in 2017, daughter Mary, born in 2020, and son Romeo, born in 2025. From what they have posted online about their brood, Kournikova and Iglesias' kids are absolutely adorable!

In an October 2023 interview with People, the "Escape" singer also revealed a peek into their lives by sharing that their children are huge fans of his music. "When I pick them up from school and they're having a bad day or one of them is crying or they're fighting, we say, 'Guys, what's your favorite song?'" Iglesias told the outlet. "And then one breaks out into 'I Like It,' and then they all start singing it, and it's so cute." How sweet is that? He added, "I'm just enjoying now. I'm enjoying every single day."

Kournikova does not give many media interviews or talk about her children publicly; instead, she lets her social media posts do most of the talking. Her mother, Isabel Preysler, once told Hola! that Kournikova "leads a very simple life and is a homebody" (per Elle). And from the little of the family we see online, the kids are often smiling, acting silly, and having fun with one another and their parents — especially in these seven cute photos. It's pure joy to look at!