These 7 Photos Of Anna Kournikova And Enrique Iglesias' Kids Couldn't Be Sweeter
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are notoriously private about their family. However, to the delight of their fans, the former tennis pro and her singer husband occasionally share photos on social media of their twins, Lucy and Nicholas, born in 2017, daughter Mary, born in 2020, and son Romeo, born in 2025. From what they have posted online about their brood, Kournikova and Iglesias' kids are absolutely adorable!
In an October 2023 interview with People, the "Escape" singer also revealed a peek into their lives by sharing that their children are huge fans of his music. "When I pick them up from school and they're having a bad day or one of them is crying or they're fighting, we say, 'Guys, what's your favorite song?'" Iglesias told the outlet. "And then one breaks out into 'I Like It,' and then they all start singing it, and it's so cute." How sweet is that? He added, "I'm just enjoying now. I'm enjoying every single day."
Kournikova does not give many media interviews or talk about her children publicly; instead, she lets her social media posts do most of the talking. Her mother, Isabel Preysler, once told Hola! that Kournikova "leads a very simple life and is a homebody" (per Elle). And from the little of the family we see online, the kids are often smiling, acting silly, and having fun with one another and their parents — especially in these seven cute photos. It's pure joy to look at!
Sweet snuggles with baby brother
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' son, Romeo, was welcomed into the family with open arms. Kournikova shared a photo of all four of her kids in December 2025, with the newest bundle snuggled up in a baby bouncy seat surrounded by his three older siblings. They each had a hand on their brother, leaning in to share the love. "My Sunshines," Kournikova captioned the post on Instagram, adding four red heart emojis.
Silly Fourth of July fun with dad
Holidays may look a little different when your parents are famous, but twins Nicholas and Lucy still act like regular kids. In an Instagram photo shared by Enrique Iglesias on the Fourth of July 2021, the twins sit in their dad's lap in a pool inside a boat on the ocean. (So, not your average backyard BBQ!) Kids will be kids, and Lucy is smiling in huge heart-shaped glasses while Nicholas gives his dad an embarrassed look like a little three-nager. Cute doesn't begin to cover it!
The cutest soccer fans
When Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's twins were just babies, they already repped one of their dad's favorite sports teams: Spain's national football (or soccer in the U.S.) team! Nicholas and Lucy look adorable in a photo uploaded to Instagram in July 2018, with one leaning into the other as they looked at the camera in their red-and-gold jerseys, shorts, and black socks. Years later, they were still fans. Kournikova posted another photo on Instagram in July 2026, this time with Nicholas, Lucy, and Mary all in matching Spain jerseys.
The most precious addition to the family
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova shared a sweet moment when their daughter, Mary, was born, and the picture deserves to be framed. In a photo posted to Instagram in February 2020, Iglesias kisses Kournikova on her forehead, with one hand on their newborn daughter's head. The baby girl was nestled into her mom's chest, looking all snug after being born, as her parents soaked in the beautiful, intimate moment with their newest little one.
Sweet backyard family moment that'll melt your heart
Sometimes the simplest moments are the most meaningful. Anna Kournikova uploaded a candid picture on Instagram in May 2022, showing a sneak peek into their family life with Lucy, Nicholas, and Mary. In the photo, Kournikova sat on the grass in the backyard with Nicholas and Lucy on her lap, as Iglesias leaned forward to share a sweet kiss with Lucy. Mary sat on her dad's shoulders, looking adorable with her hair in two pigtails. With a dog hanging out behind them and a playground in the background, it's just a normal family life.
Anna Kournikova makes family photos look easy
Getting four kids to look at the camera and smile at the same time seems impossible, but not for Anna Kournikova! She took the cutest photo of her babies on a boat, which she posted to Instagram in March 2026, and they were posed perfectly! Mary lay on a bench, smiling with her head resting on her hand, behind her twin siblings. Nicholas and Lucy sat close together, hugging baby Romeo as their mom snapped a photo with the scenic water behind them.