If You're Pregnant, Avoid Swimming In This Type Of Water

Whether you're booking an official babymoon or just looking to get away before the baby arrives, there are a few things to consider when planning a trip while pregnant. Depending on your destination, swimming can be an unnecessary risk — especially if you're heading to freshwater lakes, rivers, or streams in certain areas. While the act of swimming itself is considered to be an excellent activity when pregnant, these bodies of water may be home to parasitic worms called schistosomes, which can cause a dangerous disease called schistosomiasis.

Also known as bilharzia and snail fever, schistosomiasis is transmitted through the skin by parasitic worm larvae. Although it's only found in contaminated freshwater, it's a global risk, with potential problem areas found throughout sub-Saharan Africa, South America, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and China. What's more, because it's transmitted through the skin, it's also advised that pregnant travelers in risk zones avoid walking barefoot through waters that may be contaminated.

If you believe you've been exposed to schistosomiasis, consult a doctor immediately, as pregnancy-safe treatments may be available. Potential signs of an early infection include a rash and itchy skin, but these can progress to a fever, chills, and muscle aches, as well as a cough. These symptoms can appear hours to months after possible exposure, so it's important to share with your doctor if schistosomiasis may be the cause. When left untreated, potential complications include severe anemia for mom and low birth weight for baby.