Not The Expiry Date: The Common Child Passport Mistake That Could Derail Your Vacation

My husband and I are both Americans living in the U.K. with two children who were born in London, which means we dealt with a lot of bureaucracy following their births. From filling out British birth registrations and visa submissions to applying for their American passports, we learned quickly how tricky it can be to obtain a photo of a newborn baby that meets government guidelines. Considering that photos that don't meet requirements are the biggest reason American passport applications are delayed, we knew we wanted to do it once and do it right.

While checking the expiration date on your passport might be the first thing you do as you plan a vacation, it's just as important to ensure your children's passport photos are up to date and meet federal requirements — especially if you're getting a passport for them for the first time. Fortunately, the U.S. Department of State website offers pretty clear guidance on how to best take a photo of your child for a passport application — although it's easier said than done, especially where small babies are concerned.

As with adult photos, your child's picture must show the head and shoulders centered in a square photo measuring 2 inches by 2 inches. However, the size of your baby's head in that photo should be between 1 inch and 1-⅜ inches when measuring from the child's chin to the top of their head. They must be the only person in the photo, and the background must be white, with your child either standing or sitting against a wall, propped in a sheet-covered car seat, or lying down on a white sheet without any shadows on their face. Sound easy enough? There are additional rules to follow that you don't want to forget.