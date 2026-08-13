Not The Expiry Date: The Common Child Passport Mistake That Could Derail Your Vacation
My husband and I are both Americans living in the U.K. with two children who were born in London, which means we dealt with a lot of bureaucracy following their births. From filling out British birth registrations and visa submissions to applying for their American passports, we learned quickly how tricky it can be to obtain a photo of a newborn baby that meets government guidelines. Considering that photos that don't meet requirements are the biggest reason American passport applications are delayed, we knew we wanted to do it once and do it right.
While checking the expiration date on your passport might be the first thing you do as you plan a vacation, it's just as important to ensure your children's passport photos are up to date and meet federal requirements — especially if you're getting a passport for them for the first time. Fortunately, the U.S. Department of State website offers pretty clear guidance on how to best take a photo of your child for a passport application — although it's easier said than done, especially where small babies are concerned.
As with adult photos, your child's picture must show the head and shoulders centered in a square photo measuring 2 inches by 2 inches. However, the size of your baby's head in that photo should be between 1 inch and 1-⅜ inches when measuring from the child's chin to the top of their head. They must be the only person in the photo, and the background must be white, with your child either standing or sitting against a wall, propped in a sheet-covered car seat, or lying down on a white sheet without any shadows on their face. Sound easy enough? There are additional rules to follow that you don't want to forget.
How to get a good passport photo for your child
Along with no hats or glasses, your baby or child can't have their pacifier in their passport pic. It's also important to note that while some pages of the U.S. State Department say your child's eyes must be wide open, other pages clarify that young babies are not required to have their eyes entirely open. You should, however, do your best to ensure their expression is neutral, because laughing or grinning in a way that distorts their face could cause additional problems and delays.
While it might sound convenient to tweak your child's photos with AI, don't do it. The State Department is strictly against the use of artificial intelligence to alter passport photos in any way. Use AI, and your application will be denied. You'll also need to check the expiration date on your children's passports more frequently than your own. Unlike for adults, passports for children aged 16 and under expire every five years rather than every 10. This is to ensure their photos are up to date and look as much like them as possible for the longest period of time.
Additionally, depending on your situation, you may need to consider a fact we learned during our own visa applications and were reminded of again when we became dual citizens. Not all countries have the same photo requirements for government-issued IDs, such as visas and passports, so it's not a one-size-fits-all situation. If you're filing multiple applications across various countries, you will likely need corresponding passport photos for your child that meet each country's individual requirements.